USDA providing an additional $14 million for struggling farmers

The second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is open for applicants now.

OHIO, USA — A second round of financial assistance is now available for farmers impacted by coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added an additional $14 billion into their Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

That program will pay back up to 75% of lost revenue from crop, livestock, dairy and other agricultural sales.

Ty Higgins, spokesperson with the Ohio Farm Bureau, said the funding will not help farmers break even, but simply survive until next year, as 40% of the market for agricultural goods is shut down due to the pandemic.

"The more that don't survive this pandemic could have an impact on not just our food supply chain, but our food prices as a whole. So, we need to keep our farmers working, keep the family farms intact and move forward for what is hopefully a much better 2021," said Higgins.