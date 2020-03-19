WASHINGTON — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams called on Americans Thursday to consider donating blood as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Adams said he knows many are at home practicing social distancing guidelines, but going out to donate blood is still an option and blood centers are in need.

He further explained that the blood centers are taking extra precautions because of coronavirus including spacing beds six feet apart, encouraging donors to make appointments ahead of time, and disinfecting surfaces more than normal.

"Social distancing doesn't have to mean social disengagement," Adams said.

A viral tweet falsely claimed recently that if you go to donate blood that you'll get tested for coronavirus. That's not true and you should only donate blood if you're healthy and feeling well.

"So give blood today. You'll feel good about it, and you'll be helping your country and community during this crisis and you might even save a life," Adams said.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

