ROSSFORD, Ohio — The push to reopen Ohio and get the economy back on track is growing. But that doesn't mean businesses are ready to open their doors. Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is emphasizing the importance of reopening Ohio safely.

"People want to go back to work and I understand the governor wants to begin in a small cautious way," Brown said.

One of the big concerns many businesses have is being able to properly protect their staff when it comes time to open back up.

"You know I want to make sure my staff is safe, I want to make sure my customers are safe and they're not taking something home," one local business manager said.

Brown did not offer specifics on how Ohio businesses would be equipped with what they need, but knows it is a vital part of safely opening the economy. He is also pushing for an increase in testing and other worker protection standards to make sure businesses don't have to close again after re-opening.

"If we're going to send people back to work and open the economy, they must have the personal protective equipment or so-called PPE," Brown said.

Right now, the stay-at-home order in both Ohio and Michigan ends on May 1 but leaders in both states say social distancing standards will continue long after the stay at home order expires.

