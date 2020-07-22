U.S. Department of Labor cites Ohio nursing homes for failing to fully protect residents from COVID-19

The DOL says that several Ohio care facilities, including one in Akron, failed to provide the proper respiratory programs.

OHIO, USA — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited several nursing homes in Ohio for failing to comply with respiratory protection standards.

OSHA began an investigation into several care facilities around the state after seven employees ended up in the hospital with COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

The facilities cited by the DOL include Pebble Creek Healthcare Center in Akron, and Salem West Healthcare Center and Salem North Healthcare Center in Salem.

OSHA says that the care facilities violated two of their respiratory protection standards, "failing to develop a comprehensive written respiratory protection program" and "failing to provide medical evaluations to determine employees’ ability to use a respirator in the workplace."

Proposed fines for the citations can be up to $40,482.

“It is critically important that employers take action to protect their employees during the pandemic, including by implementing effective respiratory protection programs,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “OSHA has and will continue to vigorously enforce the respiratory protection standard and all standards that apply to the coronavirus. As Secretary Scalia has said, ‘the cop is on the beat.’”