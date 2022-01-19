Watch | U.S. Air Force medical team arrives to standing ovation at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND — Healthcare workers at Cleveland Clinic welcomed in some reinforcements on Wednesday.
A team of approximately 20 United States Air Force medical personnel arrived to a standing ovation from Clinic personnel on Wednesday morning. The team includes nurses, physicians, and respiratory therapists that will help support Cleveland Clinic staff.
"While COVID-19 cases have begun to decline in Cleveland, we still have a high volume of COVID-19 patients and this will also allow us to accept more transfers and better serve our community and region," the Clinic said in a statement.
After an orientation process, the Air Force medical professionals will begin working in the next few days.
According to Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan, COVID-19 cases in Greater Cleveland have dropped since the peak of the omicron variant at the beginning of January. Allan also noted that the county's testing positivity rate is at 17%, roughly half of where it was when omicron was hitting the area hardest at the start of the month.
