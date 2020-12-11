Urban Meyer says he has recovered from COVID-19 after missing Fox broadcast

Meyer said he will be back to work this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Urban Meyer said Wednesday he missed the Fox college football broadcast last week because he had COVID-19.

The former Ohio State football coach told 10TV's Dom Tiberi he has recovered and will be back at work broadcasting this weekend.

Sports Illustrated and the New York Post reported all members of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, Meyer, Matt Leinard, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone, missed last week's broadcast due to COVID-19 protocols.

The network never divulged who may have tested positive or who may have come into contact with a case.