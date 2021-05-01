University of Toledo Medical Center takes part in national drug study for COVID-19

UTMC is part of a nationwide study to find other treatment options for people who have COVID-19. The study could change how we deal with the virus beyond Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo Medical Center is one the first medical centers across the US to take part in the National Institute of Health's study called the Big Effect Trial.

"It's our way at the University of Toledo Medical Center to be participating in larger efforts to develop therapeutics against COVID," said UTMC's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Ellis.

Dr. Ellis is also an infectious disease specialist at the hospital. He says the study they're participating in is designed to quickly and efficiently look at drugs that have a positive effect on patients receiving treatment.

"This is a way to rapidly find the best agents for COVID-19 and get them into larger studies," Dr. Ellis said.

The medical center's work in this study could provide additional treatment options for COVID-19 other than the vaccine.

Dr. Ellis says 10 patients are currently enrolled. Doctors are looking for a total of 30, but there are certain requirements you have to meet.

"It's important for everyone around the country who's capable of doing it to be participating in things like this," he said.