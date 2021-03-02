University of Toledo hosting 3rd COVID-19 virtual townhall Thursday

UToledo Experts Address COVID-19: Part 3 will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, via Webex.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is continuing its COVID-19 virtual town hall series this week with another expert panel that will provide the latest perspective on the pandemic and take live questions from the audience.

The event is hosted by the University of Toledo Foundation and is free and open to the public, though registration is required.

Presenters include:

• Dr. Imran Ali, professor and Clair Martig Endowed Chair of Neurology;

• Dr. Joan Duggan, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine;

• Dr. Jennifer Hanrahan, infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine;

• Dr. Jason Huntley, associate professor of medical microbiology and immunology; and

• Dr. Russell Smith, chief pharmacy officer at The University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Christopher Cooper, dean of the College of Medicine and Life Sciences and executive vice president for clinical affairs, will lead the discussion.