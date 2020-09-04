FINDLAY, Ohio — Campus visits are vital for high school students to decide on where they will go for college.

The University of Findlay has found a way to show their campus, without the students needing to leave their homes.

Discovery Day is an important day for the University of Findlay, as it hosts high school students who are interested in animal science, pre-veterinarian and the equestrian programs.

Multiple times a year, dozens of students from across the nation visit to see if UF is the college for them.

"So, what we really try to do is get our students not only on our campus but we also try to get them some hands on experience, we try to get them to kind of see and feel what we're all about," said Shawn Jordan, University of Findlay Director of Undergraduate and Transfer Admissions.

Over the last few weeks, faculty and staff have been busy making virtual Discovery day presentations that will be a mix of pre-produced videos and live streams that will be held on Friday, April 17.

They will also be utilizing the recently uploaded virtual tours ON campus as well.

And most importantly, prospective students will have the chance to have a digital Q&A with current UF students as well.

"In our traditional pre-vet equine days, that is the biggest point for the students. Because they want to hear what student life, the student experience is all about. So we're going to give them that aspect as well, it will be in a more Zoom type setting where we can have them answering any questions and things like that," said Jordan.

The deadline to register for the virtual discovery days is Thursday April 16 at 4 p.m.

