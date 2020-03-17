FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay says classes will be held remotely for the rest of the semester.

This decision took affect 4 p.m. on Monday.

The university says they continue to be proactive in the face of the escalating situation with COVID-19.

"While our campus remains healthy and strong, we are closely following the directives of Governor DeWine and taking considerable measures to ensure we are doing our part to protect our students, faculty and staff," said the university.

The university says effective immediately, there will be no in-person classes, labs or experiential learning on campus or at the farms.

Campus events will also be canceled for the remainder of the semester, the spring 2020 commencement ceremony is also canceled.

The university says degrees will still be awarded and diplomas will be sent.

Students who live in on-campus housing should strongly consider officially checking out and returning to their permanent address, according to the university.

Read more about the university's coronavirus policy here.