'I'm excited for the next chapter' | University of Findlay prepares to welcome students back to campus

The UF Student Government Association made multiple improvements to help incoming students feel more comfortable on campus.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay has unveiled what COVID-19 protocols students will have to adhere to once classes resume this fall.

For starters, all students and university employees will be required to fill out an online survey to confirm their vaccination status. Any unvaccinated students will have to show proof of a negative test result before August 16.

With classes last year being a mix of online and in-person, some students on campus are already looking forward to a more "normal" year.

"There were so many activities for mental health, and it was amazing. I think that going into this next year we really want to continue that path, we want to keep up with that momentum, and continue making things more comfortable, making this place more like home for all of our students," UF Student Government Association president Heather Brimmer said.

As students have already slowly begun returning to campus at the University of Findlay, there's a mix of excitement, joy and a little bit of worry in the air.

"Right now, you know, you just kind of hope for the positive; kind of like senior year and everything. It was difficult, but it's looking better and I'm excited for the next chapter," incoming freshman Zack Rosebrook said.

In hopes of welcoming their classmates back to a more "normal" year, the Student Government Association worked to make some quality of life improvements to campus.

Student activity fees were used to fund the construction of a second on-campus hammock park, purchase new dorm lobby furniture, improve the beach volleyball pit and basketball courts, and hang up new UF signs and banners across campus.

The organization also installed more "CODE BLUE" units in the event of an emergency.

"In our mission statement, it says we're a voice for the students. So, when you're paying that student activities fee, you're really investing in your life here. I mean, these are the dorms, this is where you live, this is where your community is, and you learn here," Brimmer said.

The hope is that these multiple, small-scale improvements will stack up and help students feel comfortable as they come out of a tumultuous year — especially for sophomores and incoming freshmen, who have yet to experience a normal college experience.

"I've never seen campus like this before, and it's almost like I'm a freshman again because I've never experienced this and it's all so brand new," sophomore RA Samantha Adkins said.

University of Findlay students will begin moving into their dorms on Wednesday, with the traditional Arch Ceremony being held Friday afternoon.