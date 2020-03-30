FINDLAY, Ohio — Along with going to full online classes, the University of Findlay is doing what they can to help their local hospitals battle this pandemic.

After hearing of the dire need for more medical supplies at local hospitals, the University of Findlay's department of environmental safety and occupational health began looking for supplies they could donate.

But after finding only some, they reached out to the entire university and got an overwhelming response.

"We had college of pharmacy, college of health professions, forensic science, chemistry, the Cosiano Clinic, even our pottery lab donating their inventory for our local hospital," said Kevin Smith, director of ESH Programs at UF.

Last week they began collecting disposable masks, aprons, respirators, isolation gowns and shoe covers and were able to make a bulk delivery to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

They are continuing to collect more supplies from their various colleges and departments, and will also donate more to Wood County Hospital, and Toledo Mercy Hospital.

The individual departments are deciding how many supplies to hold onto to have enough for fall semester classes.

"It's very important they have the equipment. If we're doing stuff online, you know there's no sense in letting it sit in our cabinet," said Smith.

