GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday marked the beginning of the window to apply for unemployment for many Michigan workers. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded eligibility to self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors and low wage workers affected by COVID-19.

However, many reported crashes on the UIA website and hours-long hold times on the phone as more than 1 million people have filed claims.

During Monday's press briefing, Jeff Donofrio, the director of Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), gave an update on how the department is working through the challenges of high demand.

“We added hundreds to our call center individual staff,” said Donofrio "And hundreds more are on the way. We’ve expanded the number of hours and operations of those call centers, and we’ve set up new tools like a dedicated IT team. That will help with forgotten passwords, locked accounts and authentication codes.”

Donofrio said a quarter of Michigan’s workforce has applied for claims, making it the third highest state in the country.

“But this still isn’t good enough,” said Donofrio. "We have to keep doing better to ensure everyone gets the help they need during this crisis. On this Easter Monday, we ask for your grace and patience, as we work to get benefits to those in need.”

As for the crashes, he suggested a few things to file your claim. Try filing your claim during off-peak hours, after 8 p.m.

Also, follow the filing schedule posted on their website. Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays. Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays. Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

“We know that $350 million has been paid out to almost 600,000 Michiganders,” said Donofrio, “This money is critical for families to put food on their tables, to pay their bills, and to buy prescription drugs and it’ll be critical for the reopening of our economy. But we also know it’s of little comfort to individuals who are worried about their economic future and still have not been able to file for unemployment benefits. And we want to help.”

Many people have reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, claiming they haven’t been able to file online or on the phones.

“It’s been frustrating, but I’m trying to give them some grace,” said Lindsay Robbins, who has been trying for nearly a month to get her benefits. “Today, the website has been down all day. You call on the phone and it says no agents available, and it hangs up on you. Chatting with a live agent on their live chat or instant messenger never works. So, it’s been pretty frustrating.”

