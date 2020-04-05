FINDLAY, Ohio — With no students on campus, the University of Findlay is offering some of its housing units to help keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Findlay has established a memorandum of understanding with Hancock Public Health, so anyone who tests positive for COVID019 can use some of their currently vacant student homes for isolation purposes.

This way, these homes can give people who live in a group housing situation, and have limited living options, a place to isolate.

"Obviously, we're going to do everything we can to help the community out as we go through this situation. So, we're working with them and basically told them, 'Depending on how the situation evolves, we'll be as helpful as we possibly can,'" said Dave Emsweller, VP of Student Affairs at the University of Findlay

UF has set aside five houses on Trenton Avenue for the health department to use for this purpose.

These homes are usually flex-housing for students who work full time jobs or are studying in the medical field.

To date, only one person has used one of the homes for isolation purposes.

Once the resident is cleared to leave, the health department is then responsible for sanitizing the home.

"Then, at that point, they will have already have cleaned them. So, we will merely go back in and inspect and make sure they're ready to go. And then, just do what we would normally do with any property for the fall, just to make sure that we're good to go, and then assign students to them as we need them," Emsweller said.

And like most colleges and universities, the University of Findlay is planning on reopening to students in the fall, but are actually beginning their various contingency planning this week in case they have remain teaching online.

RELATED: Heidelberg University providing meals, groceries for the community

RELATED: BGSU athletics teams up with restaurants to feed frontline workers

RELATED VIDEO:

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus