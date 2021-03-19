Toledo UAW members receive COVID vaccine in closed pod clinic

Nearly 700 autoworkers lined up to receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo autoworkers will soon be able to go to work with a renewed sense of safety.

Nearly 700 autoworkers lined up to receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. Those who work in the various local auto plants say this past year has been tough - mainly because they are so close at work, both physically and personally.

"And it's kind of hard for them when they can't slap fives or get close and talk or whatever. So it's been a nightmare for the workers" said Brian Simms, Chairman of the Toledo Jeep Plant.

Simms contracted COVID-19 back in November. He feels more at ease going to work knowing the vaccination process has started.

"I couldn't really eat as much, I was in quarantine in the basement," he said. "It was just a heck of an experience that I had never been through. My whole body was shut down and it was aching."

Mercy Health workers distributed the shots at the closed pod clinic. Officials say these types of clinics will help open up appointments for the average Ohioan.

"We want to decompress as many people that are going to go to the [Lucas County] rec center as possible," said Matt Sapara, vice president of regional development & operations with Mercy Health. "So we're going to continue to do these pods not only up until that time, but even after that. And it also makes a lot of sense for people who are already working together."

Friday's clinic is one of a few different vaccination clinics held at UAW local 12, and more people will be included especially as eligibility opens up across Ohio.

Not only are auto workers getting vaccinated at these clinics, but also their family members who fit the eligibility standards. And come next week, that eligibility will expand even more to people 16 years and older.

"Hopefully with the vaccines, now that they're readily available to anyone who wants them, we can get back to some normal life," said one autoworker.