U-M students asked to stay in place to address spread of COVID-19 variant

The stay in place recommendation goes through Feb. 7, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Wednesday, the University of Michigan and the Washtenaw County Health Department issued a stay in place recommendation for all students living on or near campus.

The recommendation urges all U–M Ann Arbor undergraduate, graduate and professional students enrolled in Winter 2021 to remain in their homes through Feb. 7, 2021.

Under the county recommendations, U-M Ann Arbor students may leave their residences to attend in-person classes, instructional labs, or other essential educational activities, including research. They may also leave to work or to obtain food, medicine, medical care, COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, or supplies that are essential when such cannot be obtained via delivery.

Religious activities and volunteering at vaccination efforts are permitted. Outdoor exercise is encouraged in groups of no more than two people.

More details about the recommendations are available here.

University testing has revealed clusters of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variant in the U-M community in recent weeks.

According to the university, there is much less margin for error with the more contagious B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, so strict adherence to preventive measures is of even greater importance.

U-M President Mark Schlissel provided the following recommendations to the university community:

Avoid in-person gatherings at this time, and instead connect with friends, colleagues and family via remote technologies.

Wear a mask when around anyone outside your immediate household.

Practice social distancing (at least 6 feet apart from others).

Get tested for COVID-19 weekly. Sign up for asymptomatic testing here. This is mandatory for undergraduates coming to or living on campus and strongly recommended for anyone coming to campus.

Watch for symptoms, and isolate and seek medical advice immediately if symptoms develop.

Follow isolation or quarantine guidance if ill, exposed, or waiting on test results.

Wash hands frequently.

Use the ResponsiBLUE app daily.

Get vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to you. Complete the Blue Queue survey regarding participation in COVID-19 vaccination at U-M.

