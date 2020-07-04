TOLEDO, Ohio —

First, to make sure all students have access to the internet during the stay-at-home order, the district is putting WiFi into some of its buses to provide a hotspot for kids to get their work done.

The buses will set up at Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority properties for anyone who needs it.

TPS has also set up a Student Assistance Hotline for students who need help with homework, school-related technology issues or mental health concerns.

Students can get help from teachers and counselors standing by from Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. by visiting the TPS website or by calling 419-671-0001.