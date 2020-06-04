OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Ottawa County leaders are encouraging potential visitors to "plan now, visit later" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, leaders urged people to postpone any trips into Ottawa County until after the crisis has passed. The move is an effort by the county to protect those guests as well as the people who live and work there.

The release read in part:

"It’s a difficult time. There’s a lot of fear and uncertainty. We don’t know where we’ll be in a few weeks—or even months. But there’s one thing we are sure of and that is how the State of Ohio and Ottawa County have responded to COVID-19 by encouraging everyone to follow the directives in Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s orders. Our residents are following these orders and we ask those considering visiting Ottawa County to do the same."

Representatives stated that while they love showing off the area and welcoming newcomers, for the time being, they are asking tourists to plan trips for the future and hold off on heading in for awhile.

Ottawa County residents are reminded to continue following the state order and to use discretion when considering visiting places frequented by visitors.

Ottawa County EMA and county partners said they are continuing to explore methods enforcement for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order.

Outdoor activities are encouraged, but leaders say residents should stick close to home if possible. Residents shouldn't drive unless they are providing or obtaining an essential service.

Additionally, if you’re thinking about heading to Ottawa County long-term during the pandemic, whether it is for a vacation rental or your second home, county leaders are asking you to reconsider.

Some jurisdictions, like Lake Erie Islands, have forbidden residents from traveling there without a 14-day self-quarantine.

DeWine issued a mandate that anyone coming into the state of Ohio, with exceptions for people who travel across state lines for work or essentials, quarantine for 14 days.

The county's press release went on to say:

"Ottawa County’s working hard to take care of our residents. It just makes sense to stay home, near your own health care providers who know your medical history. Please don't put additional stress on our small community. Visitors, we look forward to the day when we can welcome you back, but for now please stay home and stay safe."

For more information on Ottawa County's response to coronavirus, click here.

