x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Coronavirus

Tony Packo's installs air purifier to fight COVID

Similar technology being used in hospitals, schools, and other high traffic spaces.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tony Packo's Cafe is using a new tool in the fight against coronavirus.

The east Toledo staple on Front Street installed a cutting edge air purifier that utilizes cold plasma to kill harmful airborne and surface bacteria. Similar technology is being used in hospitals, universities, police stations, and other large gathering places. 

Original Packo's has all necessary precautions in place, but installed the AirPHX system to strengthen its daily operations. The air purifier has been shown to eliminate 90-98 percent of influenza, coronaviruses, norovirus, salmonella, and other forms of harmful bacteria.

RELATED: For the first time, Packo's Express opens in Kroger

RELATED: Perrysburg elementary school parents club buys air purifiers for classrooms