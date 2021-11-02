Tony Packo's installs air purifier to fight COVID

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tony Packo's Cafe is using a new tool in the fight against coronavirus.
The east Toledo staple on Front Street installed a cutting edge air purifier that utilizes cold plasma to kill harmful airborne and surface bacteria. Similar technology is being used in hospitals, universities, police stations, and other large gathering places.
Original Packo's has all necessary precautions in place, but installed the AirPHX system to strengthen its daily operations. The air purifier has been shown to eliminate 90-98 percent of influenza, coronaviruses, norovirus, salmonella, and other forms of harmful bacteria.