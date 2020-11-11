Toledoans sound off on DeWine's COVID-19 handling ahead of Wednesday's address

“Well, I have members of my family that are in a zone where they could catch this and it could kill them," Kathleen Schultz said.



“One of my friends was in intensive care on a ventilator and all that, he got out after some time. But he was really bad," Greg Bankston said.



By now, many of us probably know someone who has caught COVID-19. While everyone responds to the virus differently, health experts are still concerned about rising case numbers across the country.



“The cases are off the hook, you know everybody wants things to be normal but we're just kind of pretending if they are,” Jason Ellis said.

Some people aren't too concerned about the rising case numbers but others are concerned and planning to change their holiday plans.



“So, we've decided we will not have Thanksgiving as a family, or Christmas as a family. But we can talk over the phone," Schultz said.

