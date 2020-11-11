Toledoans sound off on DeWine's COVID-19 handling ahead of Wednesday's address

TOLEDO, Ohio — As COVID-19 case numbers rise locally and nationally, a lot of Toledoans have mixed feelings about where the pandemic stands right now.
“Well, I have members of my family that are in a zone where they could catch this and it could kill them," Kathleen Schultz said.
“One of my friends was in intensive care on a ventilator and all that, he got out after some time. But he was really bad," Greg Bankston said.
By now, many of us probably know someone who has caught COVID-19. While everyone responds to the virus differently, health experts are still concerned about rising case numbers across the country.
“The cases are off the hook, you know everybody wants things to be normal but we're just kind of pretending if they are,” Jason Ellis said.
Some people aren't too concerned about the rising case numbers but others are concerned and planning to change their holiday plans.
“So, we've decided we will not have Thanksgiving as a family, or Christmas as a family. But we can talk over the phone," Schultz said.
“It’s looking like a turkey breast in the crockpot, and Facetime with family,” Ellis said.
Some people are frustrated with the lack of consistency when it comes to restrictions, mandates, or other pandemic leadership.
“ I just don't see why it remains such a political thing, you know it's a medical emergency!” Bankston said.
“I tend to rely on the experts and if they're saying that we need to wear a mask and keep our distance, we should do that,” Ellis said.
Gov. Mike DeWine's speech comes as many local school districts shift back to remote learning. One thing everyone tends to agree on, the shared desire of putting this pandemic to an end.
