TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Walleye games will go forward as scheduled with no restrictions on the attendance of spectators, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Toledo Walleye game on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Cyclones, as well as all upcoming games, will proceed as scheduled.

"We are monitoring the developments regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and remain in close contact with the ECHL and our local health officials. We will make announcements should the situation change," Walleye officials said.

The news comes after Gov. Mike DeWine issued recommendations that indoor sporting events be conducted without spectators and that the public should adhere to social distancing practices outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine advises no spectators for indoor sporting events in Ohio

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine recommends Ohio colleges go to online learning, advises no spectators for indoor sporting events due to coronavirus

"The health and safety of our fans, team, staff members, and partners is our number one priority," a news release from the Walleye said. "Following the advice of public health officials, we are in the process of implementing the following health and safety protocols:"

Additional sanitizing stations throughout the arena

Additional cleaning of high-touch surfaces during the game

Fans who attend a Walleye game are encouraged to review and follow the hygiene guidelines outlined by the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

If you have questions regarding the Walleye policies, you can call them at 419-725-9255.