TOLEDO, Ohio — The show must go on.

But how can the Toledo Symphony Orchestra go on with out physically being together?

Over the last few weeks, TSO has been sharing beautiful music with the community online.

TSO's March 13 performance was the last time the orchestra performed in an auditiorium before cancelling the remainder of its season.

But, that doesn't mean the more than 150 members and staff of the TSO aren't busy.

Toledo Orchestra and Toledo Ballet president and CEO Zak Vassar said they will not layoff or furlough any of their employees.

In addition to compiling archival performances to go on air on WGTE and their Youtube Page and transitioning all of their educational material online, many of the orchestra musicians have been posting videos from their homes of their favorite pieces for the public to enjoy.

"The one thing that we want to do is feel some sense of comfort or calm. And through any sort of art form, we can get there," said Vassar.

But, there is a cost to these services, so the TSO has been asking their subscribers and regular concert goers to donate what would have been their ticket prices to help the orchestra stay afloat.

"They recognize that this is an time, especially for a nonprofit organizations. But I think they're also recognizing the good work that we are trying to do to bring out artform out," said Vassar.

Currently, the Toledo Symphony is looking into potentially holding performances in the late Summer, in addition to plans on kicking off their 2020 - 21 season in September.

RELATED: Toledo Symphony, Toledo Ballet cancel performances through June 6

RELATED: Sylvania man pulls off epic proposal in midst of coronavirus pandemic