TOLEDO, Ohio — To prepare for an increase in COVID-19 patients, the SeaGate Convention Centre in downtown Toledo will be set up as an alternate care facility (ACF), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

The SeaGate Centre will be used to help relieve hospital emergency departments, only in the event that hospitals begin having a large increase, or surge, of COVID-19 patients. The SeaGate ACF will essentially provide a "relief valve" for area hospitals to focus on caring for the most critically ill patients.

Leaders with the Northwest Ohio Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition and the Lucas County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) have been working with DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard to establish the facility.

The Ohio National Guard plans to have the Seagate Convention Centre ready for the Northwest Ohio Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition by April 22.

The coalition oversees the planning and resources for the 18-county region’s emergency and disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery efforts, and its members include 32 hospitals in northwest Ohio.

Patients at the SeaGate Centre ACF will receive care from partnering healthcare professionals.

The SeaGate Centre is one of six facitlities chosen in the state for this purpose. Those six locations include:

SeaGate Convention Centre, Lucas Co.

Case Western University’s Health Education Campus, Cuyahoga Co.

Dayton Convention Center, Montgomery Co.

Covelli Convention Ctr, Mahoning Co.

Duke Energy Convention Ctr, Hamilton Co.

Greater Columbus Convention Ctr, Franklin Co.

More information about plans for the Seagate Centre ACF will be announced as they are finalized. We will continue to keep you updated.

