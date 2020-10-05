TOLEDO, Ohio — The 11th Annual Toledo Pride, an outdoor festival celebrating Toledo’s LGBTQ+ community will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for August 22.

Organizers say they are currently working with local bands, drag performers and other entertainers to host a virtual pride event, featuring a simulcast event, a virtual parade, and a family fun day.

More information, including a date and entertainment schedule, about the virtual event, will be released as it becomes available.

“Toledo Pride has been a fixture of the Northwest Ohio LGBTQIA+ community for more than a decade,” Toledo Pride event director Lexi Hayman-Staples said. “We know how vital it is for the LGBTQIA+ community to have a safe space to gather, express themselves, and shower love on each other and this city. The decision to cancel was not easy, but for the safety of this community, and the long-term sustainability of this event, we believe this is the best decision.”

Hayman-Staples also confirmed that the Toledo Pride steering committee is committed to bringing Toledo Pride back in 2021.

Additional information is available here.

