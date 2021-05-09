Toledo pastor survives two health scares: double lung transplant, COVID-19

Ben Green needed a double lung transplant after decades of inhaling toxic chemicals as a factory worker. The same U of M doctors treated him for COVID.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For Ben Green, the lead pastor at New Covenant Baptist Church in Toledo, talking is what he does for a living.

But when he could no longer speak -- life presented a whole lot of questions.

"I had been diagnosed with interstitial pneumonia since 2006," said Ben.

Ben needed a double lung transplant after decades of inhaling toxic chemicals as a factory worker.

He could speak for moments at a time but standing put him out of breath.

Eventually, the lack of oxygen even impacted his eyes.

"It was about three or four years before I could see," recalled Ben. "I basically went blind."

Then, on a special day in 2016, he and his wife Gladys learned he got onto the transplant list at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor, for a double lung transplant.

"I asked her what she wanted for her birthday," said Ben. "And she said she wanted me to have my lungs and for them to be healthy."

Ben got the transplant, then last year he faced another health scare when the pandemic hit.

Before he could sign up for the coronavirus vaccine, he and his wife became COVID-19 statistics.

A worker remodeling their kitchen tested positive, and Ben was soon diagnosed as well.

"My fear was that if I got it, with the lung condition that I had, and the operation, that I'd gone through, that I'd pretty much be a goner," said Ben.

Luckily, he was able to be treated by the same doctors at U of M who performed the transplant.

After five days at the hospital, Green made a full recovery.

"Even before we went in, I was so anxious. Because when you have a transplant you go in with a bit more anxiety than other people. And you have to try to control that," said Ben.

It's a nearly 15-year journey for Ben Green - staring death in the face two different times.

Today, he's thankful that he can breathe a little easier and share his story of hope.

Having been through a COVID-19 diagnosis, he has this advice for anyone reading about his story.