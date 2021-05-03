Toledo pastor shares what life is like in India as COVID-19 cases skyrocket and health systems crumble

Father Joseph P. Joseph with Christ the King Church says that he was back home in India in January and everything was fine. Now, cases are at a world-record high.

TOLEDO, Ohio — India's health system is crumbling as new Covid-19 cases hit nearly 400,000 in the last 24 hours.

Starting Tuesday, the United States is restricting travel from India as new Covid-19 cases skyrocket there.

"The situation is extremely extremely grim. The system is at the brink of collapse," said Sahil Kapoor, an Indian man is the first of many to receive his COVID-19 vaccination.



Hospital beds are filling up and medical oxygen and ambulances are in short supply but the U.S. is helping out by sending supplies, including oxygen.



"India helped us last year in some of the darkest days of the U.S. pandemic, sending assistance in our hour of need," said Jeremy Konyndyk, executive director with the USAID COVID task force.



Father Joseph P. Joseph with Christ the King Church tells WTOL 11 that he was back home in India in January and everything was fine.

His hometown didn't have any cases and he didn't even have to wear a mask.

Now, fast forward to April, he explains that cases quickly spread from the northern part of the country to the south.

"The people who in those different states are not able to get into the hospitals because they are full, so they are trying to move to our town to get into those hospitals," said Joseph.



Joseph's brother is in India right now. He says that because of the lock down and other restrictions, it's nearly impossible to get daily necessities like medical supplies and groceries.

"The state is going for more restrictions, added restrictions which allow people to go out only from morning 6 to 10 in the morning and that's only twice a week. The rest of the time they have to be inside," said Joseph.



Christ the King Church is collecting donations to help those in India.



