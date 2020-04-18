A new coronavirus “self swab” testing site is opening in northwest Ohio on Monday.

The COVID-19 testing site will be located in the parking lot of the Rite Aid on Airport Highway in Holland where Rite Aid pharmacists will oversee the use of self-swab tests.

Not just anyone will be able to drive up and be tested however.

Eligible people will need to pre-register and schedule appointments on the company’s website where they will be asked a series of pre-screening questions.

There will be no in store sign up.

Testing is free for people who meet the criteria established by the CDC.

Patients must be 18-years-old and have ID.

The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be able to run approximately 200 tests a day.

Results of the tests will be known in two to seven days.

The Holland location is one of seven new testing sites opening at Rite Aids in Ohio, Michigan, New Jersey and New York, including ones in Cleveland and Detroit.

More sites are expected to open soon.

The sites are opening in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

If you would like more information or to register for a test, visit www.riteaid.com.

