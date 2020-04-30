TOLEDO, Ohio — Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz discussed the state of Ohio reopening starting May 1 and what the city of Toledo is planning on doing as the state reopens during a Thursday news conference.

The mayor opened the news conference by saying there are currently 1,217 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lucas County, and 104 deaths.

"This continues to be a real challenge for our community and communities around the country," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

This is why the mayor says it's doubly important to remain vigilant and guard against human instinct that everything is back to normal as Gov. Mike DeWine begins to reopen Ohio.

Rather, the mayor said this is the most important time to adhere to restrictions that are still in place to avoid a second spike of the virus.

Dentists and veterinarian's offices are going to be some of the first places to reopen starting May 1.

Retail stores are set to reopen May 12; however, some restrictions will still be needed, like social distancing.

Wearing masks while shopping is recommended, but not mandatory. However, the mayor says businesses have the discretion to deny entry to customers not wearing a mask.

There is no date established for the lifting of the stay-at-home order.

So, will the city of Toledo impose its own additional guidelines as the state beings to reopen?

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says the city has always been open-minded to pursue any options that would ensure the health and safety of its citizens.

Options such as a curfew, which has not been put in place for the city, but is something the mayor says could still be on the table.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says the city would work with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to see if any additional guidelines would be helpful; if so, they would be announced by the middle of next week.

In regards to fireworks, the mayor says there is no announcement to make as of yet; a formal announcement on fireworks can be expected in the next two weeks or so.

However, the mayor said he would be surprised if we did have fireworks this year.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz also touched on the election and the failure of Issue 1 to pass.

He says now is the time to listen to the citizens of Toledo to see what they want and decide what the next steps should be.

The mayor says the city is also reviewing the budget to see if any more cuts need to be made; he says there is nothing imminent, but it is reasonable to assume that there will be more cuts until the economy turns around.

