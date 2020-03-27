TOLEDO, Ohio — If you want to take in some art while you stay at home, the Toledo Museum of Art can help.

It's called the E-Museum Collection, where nearly all of the artwork, sculptures and more that are on display at the museum are also featured online.

You can also read additional details about the pieces and the art's history.

It's a service that has been offered by TMA for years, but is obviously valuable currently.

"Our staff is home for the most part, with the exception of mission critical people who are maintaining security at the building. But we're trying to forge ahead with our projects and do the best we can in spite of this situation," interim director of collections and curator of glass and decorative objects Diane Wright said.

The Toledo Museum of Art has a "TMA at Home" section filled with art activity resources and videos as well.

RELATED: LIST | Experience museums and more from around the world - without ever leaving your home

RELATED: TMA to temporarily close in an effort to mitigate spread of coronavirus