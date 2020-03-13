TOLEDO, Ohio — The Metroparks Toledo are responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic by halting programs at its parks and shutting down indoor facilities. The parks themselves will remain open.

Effective immediately and continuing through at least the end of March, all Metroparks programs are canceled and all indoor facilities are closed.

"Metroparks is taking these unprecedented steps in accordance with directives from public health officials for the safety and wellbeing of our community, including our staff and volunteers," a news release from park officials said.

All 16 Metroparks will remain open during normal hours, 7 a.m. until dark, every day.

