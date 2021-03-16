Toledo Lucas County Public Library offering free COVID test kits

The at-home tests produce results in 15 minutes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is starting a grab and go service for at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Residents can request a test by calling any branch and picking it up from that library. The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Tests are for at-home testing, and a free telehealth session is included.

The test kit requires the app and laptop, PC or tablet with a video camera, and internet service for the telehealth session in which results are provided.