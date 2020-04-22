TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the African American community.

The event will take place on Thursday from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Residents can join in on the TLCHD Facebook page here.

The town hall will focus specifically on the economic impact of the pandemic.

“The purpose of this series is to educate and provide resources,” Toledo chief of staff Catherine Crosby said. “Black Americans are taking a disproportionate hit economically and physically from the pandemic. This session will discuss workforce and unemployment resources as well as provide financial tips to better assist you with navigating the pandemic.”

Doni Miller, chief executive officer of Neighborhood Health Association, will moderate the session.

Panelists include:

Tonia Saunders, director of planning and development and executive director of Workforce Development for Lucas County

Kathy Tucker, executive director of the Northwest Ohio Homeownership Development Agency

Shaulonda Jones, program assistant at Local Initiatives Support Corporation

Aisha Sleiman, staff attorney at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality.

A map of Lucas County showing confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code can be found by clicking here.

For more information on coronavirus, you can visit the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website or call one of the 24/7 Lucas County Community COVID-19 Call Line numbers at 419-251-4000 (English only) or 419-291-5355 (multilingual).

To report COVID-19 concerns, like non-essential businesses in operation, essential businesses not adhering to guidelines or crowds gathering, call 419-213-4161, press 4 and leave a message.

The Ohio Department of Health coronavirus website can be found here.

The ODH hotline is 1-833-427-5634.

