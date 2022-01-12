Toledo-Lucas County Health Department setting up second mass COVID testing site

UAW Local 12 on Ashland Avenue will be up and running by Friday. Last week, Lucas County's first site was established at the rec center in Maumee.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A second mass COVID-19 testing site has been established in Lucas County.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced Wednesday that a new testing site will be set up at UAW Local 12, located at 2300 Ashland Ave. in Toledo. The county's first site opened last week at the Lucas County Recreation Center in Maumee.

Mercy Health, ProMedica and the Ohio National Guard teamed with the health department for both sites. The UAW site will start testing people on Friday, and appointments are available at this link.

The free testing will take place Friday, and then on Jan. 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and no walk-ins will be allowed. Results will be available within 72 hours of the test.