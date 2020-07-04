TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has put measures to protect residents of long-term care facilities from the coronavirus pandemic, following guidelines of the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Every time a patient tests positive for COVID-19, it's the department's responsibility to contact nursing facilities and the ODH.

Lucas County health officials have been in direct and regular communication with these facilities to ensure safety and cleaning guidance from ODH and the CDC are utilized and implemented, according to a memo released by the health department Monday.

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Coronavirus Update | COVID-19 cases reach 329, according to county data

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update | April 6: SeaGate Centre identified as alternate medical site for surge

The department says these protocols include: visitor restrictions, elimination of community mealtimes, enforcement of employee health/fever checks, escalated cleaning and personal protective equipment protocols, and documentation of employee work assignments, including shifts and patient interactions.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the health department contacts the long-term care facility's director of nursing and informs them of the positive case. The nursing facility will identify who the employee may have had contact with and implement the CDC recommendations of quarantine and symptom monitoring.

If a group of residents is exposed, the health department will advise to isolate them together in order to mitigate the spread. Additionally, the nursing home will communicate to the family of those who may have been in direct contact with a positive case.

The health department works closely with nursing facilities that may have in-house transmission, meaning more than one positive case. Additionally, the department will continue to consult with nursing homes, as necessary, to encourage CDC’s guidance for long-term care facilities.

The health department has also announced it will not be able to confirm the identity and positive cases of either residents and/or employees at long-term care facilities.

RELATED VIDEO:

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus