Toledo-Lucas County Health Department plans COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is set to hold a briefing Tuesday at 11 a.m. to give an update on the state of COVID-19 in the county.

The health department also plans to give tips on staying healthy and safe during the holiday season amid the pandemic.

Health Director Eric Zgodzinski will lead the briefing, which can be viewed in the player above, on our YouTube channel, our WTOL 11 app and our Roku and Amazon Fire apps.

RECENT OHIO COVID DATA

Cases are continuing to show increases in the state of Ohio. As of Monday, the data show:

5,117 new vaccinations. This is likely only low because of Monday. Over the past two weeks, the only two days with fewer than 10,000 new vaccinations have been Mondays.

187 new hospitalizations

4,370 new cases. That's 443 more than last Monday. The 21-day average is up to 4,736. This is the 16th consecutive day with the 21-day average increasing.

3,192 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. That's up 17.8% in the last week, 36.6% in the last 2 weeks.

864 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. That's up 15.3% in the last week, 31.1% in the last 2 weeks.

534 COVID-19 patients on ventilators. That's up 14.8% in the last week, 17.3% in the last 2 weeks.

Positivity rate is up to 12.9%

FIND AT-HOME TESTS

Both the Wood County Health Department and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department are offering free at-home COVID-19 tests this week ahead of Thanksgiving.

The goal of the free tests is to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday, when families are expected to gather in much greater numbers than they did in 2020.

Rapid antigen tests will be available at several locations in Lucas County.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lucas County Rec Center

UAW Hall - 2300 Ashland Ave., Toledo.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UAW Hall

The free 15-minute tests are for at-home use and come with a free telehealth session provided by eMed. At-home tests usually run about $25-$30 at a pharmacy.

Free tests will be available in Wood County at a variety of locations including schools, public libraries, senior centers and at the Wood County Health Department. You can call the Wood County Health Department at 419-352-8402 for more information.

The University of Toledo is also scheduling free antigen-based rapid tests for students, faculty, and staff ahead of the holiday which will provide results in about 30 minutes.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the University’s online scheduling portal to make an appointment.