LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — As COVID-19 testing becomes more available, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is turning its focus on congregate housing like nursing homes, sober living facilities and homeless shelters.

Toledo-Lucas County Homelessness Board executive director Rachel Gagnon believes homeless shelters are still very much at a high risk for COVID-19.

"Maybe we didn't see the shelters get hit as hard as we were thinking they would," Gagnon said. "But, I think part of that might've been due to a lack of testing so I'm very relieved now that there's more testing coming to our community."

Supplies are finally starting to come in more steadily. Shelters are still open with safety as the top priority.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced universal testing for all facilities where people congregate, like homeless shelters and nursing homes.

Gagnon said social distancing has led to less available beds and testing in shelters around the state have shown many are asymptomatic.

"Only really testing people who are symptomatic and being able to do a big sweep of test of everyone in this setting will give us a better picture of who we should separate and how we can best support them and provide them the care that they need," Gagnon explained.

And like many other businesses and practices, the shelters are looking at new ways to keep people safe in the future. One change includes de-concentrating shelters and re-configuring their setups.

"A reasonable next step would be to really take a hard look at these congregate settings that we've used in the past and say, how can we adjust these not just for the next two to three weeks during an isolation or quarantine period, but well beyond that?" she added.

RELATED: Coronavirus impacting area's homeless in more ways than one

RELATED: United Way of Greater Toledo targeting response to coronavirus epidemic

RELATED: Neighborhood Health Association offering coronavirus testing for underserved community