Toledo-Lucas County Health Department recommending masks in crowded outdoor settings

The announcement was made Thursday as the delta variant continues to spread and drive up case counts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department issued a new mask advisory Thursday for various settings regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 delta variant spreads about twice as easily from one person to another. Fully vaccinated people may be able to pass the virus.

With Lucas County seeing 194 cases per 100,000 people, the health department is recommending face masks for everyone in crowded indoor or outdoor settings, including the following situations:

In public indoor settings in areas where there is substantial or high transmission.

Crowded outdoor venues where there is high transmission and physical distancing is not maintained.

Where there is a high risk of COVID-19 spread or complications from COVID-19 infection, such as in schools, health care settings and correctional facilities.

If you are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.

If you live or frequently interact with someone who is immunocompromised, not fully vaccinated, or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.

Lucas County's level of transmission is in the "high" category. You can find you county here.