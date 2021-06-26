Attend one of four COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Toledo while enjoying a pool day

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department released four dates they will be hosting vaccine clinics at pools throughout Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get your COVID-19 vaccine from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at one of the four clinics they are hosting over the coming weeks. The clinics will be located at different pools and water recreation areas in Toledo.

The vaccines that will be administered are Pfizer, approved for 12 and up, and Johnson & Johnson, approved for 18 and up. Registration is no required however anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The vaccine clinics will be set up at the following locations:

Roosevelt Pool, 910 Dorr St. | June 29 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Navarre Pool, 1001 White St. | July 9 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Savage Park Splash Pad, 645 Vance St. | July 15 - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pickford Pool, 3000 Medford Dr | July 22 - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.