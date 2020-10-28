Toledo-Lucas County Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure from hockey tournament

The advisory is for anyone affiliated with the Tri-State Spartans 16U hockey team that played in the CCM World Invite Motown tourney in Detroit on Oct. 16-18.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Wednesday advised anyone affiliated with the Tri-State Spartans 16U hockey team that played in a tournament in Michigan Oct. 16-18 to be aware they’ve been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has determined a probable COVID19 case was at the following location:

CCM World Invite Motown AAA Hockey Tournament in Detroit

The health department is requesting those who are affiliated with the TriState Spartans 16U AAA hockey team on the above-listed date and time, to call 419-213-4076, so proper contact tracing may be performed and risk of exposure assessed.

Additionally, anyone who may have been exposed at the location listed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after exposure or until Nov. 2.

If symptoms do develop, individuals will have to follow isolation protocols that include staying home for 10 days from the start of symptoms, calling your doctor, and getting a COVID test.