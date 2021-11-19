Toledo-Lucas County Health Department offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

Tests will be available next week before Thanksgiving in an effort to minimize spread of the virus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests next week ahead of Thanksgiving.

Rapid antigen tests will be available at several locations with the goal of minimizing spread during the holiday:

Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lucas County Rec Center - 2901 Key St., Maumee.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lucas County Rec Center

UAW Hall - 2300 Ashland Ave., Toledo.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UAW Hall

The free 15-minute tests are for at-home use and come with a free telehealth session provided by eMed. At-home tests usually run about $25-$30 at a pharmacy.