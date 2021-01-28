WATCH LIVE: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine update Thursday

People 70 and older who live or worked in Lucas County can begin to schedule for coronavirus vaccines. Update starts at 11 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is holding a virtual briefing, Thursday at 11 a.m. via Zoom to give an update on the distribution plan for the third week of Phase 1B in Lucas County.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 28, people who are 70 or older and who either live or worked in Lucas County can start to schedule for vaccines.

Lucas County Phase 1B Vaccine Distribution

Here is the schedule already released by the health department:

Week of February 1st- 70 & older are eligible for vaccine (schedule opens on Jan 28)

Week of February 8th- 65 & older are eligible for vaccine (schedule opens on Feb 4)

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT VACCINE SCHEDULING

Individuals should schedule only their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

bring a form of identification (such as driver’s license, Medicare card, birth certificate, or other proof of age) and your insurance card. Some providers may bill medical insurance for individuals that have medical insurance, however individuals do not need to have insurance to receive the vaccine. There is no cost to the individual regardless of insurance coverage.

Appointments may be canceled or rescheduled up to 48 hours in advance of the appointment time.

Only individuals that live or worked in Lucas County and are 70 years of age or older are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time. Appointments for individuals that do not meet current eligibility criteria will be canceled.

HELP WITH VACCINE SCHEDULING