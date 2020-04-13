TOLEDO, Ohio —
Monday
New numbers:
The COVID-19 numbers for Lucas County for Monday, April 13, are as follows:
- 515 total cases
- 22 deaths
- 242 male cases
- 273 female cases
- The ages range from 3 to 98
Sunday
New numbers:
The COVID-19 numbers for Lucas County for Sunday, April 12, are as follows:
- 508 total cases
- 22 deaths
- 238 male cases
- 270 female cases
- The ages range from 3 to 98
