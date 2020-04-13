TOLEDO, Ohio —

Monday

New numbers:

The COVID-19 numbers for Lucas County for Monday, April 13, are as follows:

515 total cases

22 deaths

242 male cases

273 female cases

The ages range from 3 to 98

TLCHD

Sunday

New numbers:

The COVID-19 numbers for Lucas County for Sunday, April 12, are as follows:

508 total cases

22 deaths

238 male cases

270 female cases

The ages range from 3 to 98

The number of first responders in Lucas County in quarantine and isolation:

Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept.

