TOLEDO, Ohio —

Monday

New numbers:

The COVID-19 numbers for Lucas County for Monday, April 13, are as follows:

  • 515 total cases
  • 22 deaths
  • 242 male cases
  • 273 female cases
  • The ages range from 3 to 98
04/13/2020 first responders
TLCHD

Sunday

The COVID-19 numbers for Lucas County for Sunday, April 12, are as follows:

  • 508 total cases 
  • 22 deaths 
  • 238 male cases 
  • 270 female cases 
  • The ages range from 3 to 98 

The number of first responders in Lucas County in quarantine and isolation:

April 12 First responders
Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept.

