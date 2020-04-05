TOLEDO, Ohio — Here are the latest updates from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department regarding the coronavirus pandemic in our community:

Monday

A news conference is set for 1 p.m. Present for the briefing will be Toledo Lucas County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Equality Toledo Executive Director Sheena Barnes, Toledo City Council Member Nick Komives and Manager of Treatment Services Elijah Jones from Mental Health Recovery Services Board of Lucas County.

New Numbers

As of 10:55 a.m. Monday, there were 1,387 total COVID-19 cases in Lucas County, with 1,317 of those confirmed and 70 listed as probable. The county has 120 coronavirus deaths; of those, 103 are confirmed and 17 are listed as probable.

Sunday

New numbers:

Cases include 562 male cases and 825 female cases.

Ages range from 3 to 101 years old.

