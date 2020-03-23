TOLEDO, Ohio — Here is the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Lucas County:

Monday

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski updated the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 10. Those cases are located in the western portion of the county in less populated areas.

The patients' ages vary from 30 to 87 years old. Six out of the 10 are hospitalized and four out had no known travel exposure.

Although there are no cases inundating the community, according to Zgodzinski, this is an issue throughout the county.

Zgodzinski reinforced that people can still go to the grocery and hardware store, as well as go to the veterinarian's office and get gas - essential services will remain open.

However, he added the Lucas County Board-Commissioners is highly recommending public gatherings to be limited to 10 people or less and that people adhere to 6-feet distance, even when it comes to essential services.

Local Hospitals

RELATED: Coronavirus Update | ODH issues statewide stay-at-home order, restrictive guidelines for daycares

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Coronavirus Update | City and County leaders discuss governor's stay at home order

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus

Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

RELATED VIDEO: