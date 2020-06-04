TOLEDO, Ohio —

Here is the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Lucas County this week:

Monday

A virtual news conference is planned for 3:30 p.m. Speaking at the briefing will be Eric Zgodzinski, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department commissioner; Brandon Sehlhorst, the city of Toledo’s economic development commissioner; and Tonia Saunders, Lucas County director of planning and development. They plan to give an update on the local response and precautionary measures to COVID-19.





Sunday

NEW NUMBERS

As of Sunday afternoon the Toledo-Lucas County Joint Information Center says there are 297 total cases of coronavirus in Lucas County.

To date, there have been 9 deaths in the county due to the disease.

There are 152 male cases and 145 female cases with ages ranging from 3 to 98 years old.

LUCAS COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS IN QUARANTINE AND ISOLATION

Lucas County Sheriff - 2 in quarantine, 13 in isolation

FBI - 1 in isolation

Maumee Fire - 1 in quarantine

Monclova Twp. Fire - 1 in isolation

Springfield Twp. Fire - 1 in isolation

Toledo Fire and Rescue - 24 in quarantine, 14 in isolation

Toledo Police - 1 in quarantine, 4 in isolation

Toledo Fire and Rescue Communications - 3 in quarantine, 3 in isolation

Sylvania Fire - 1 in isolation

Sylvania Police - 1 in isolation

TOTAL - 31 in quarantine, 39 in isolation

The Health Department is continuing to advise people to visit LucasCountyHealth.com or the 24/7 Lucas County Community COVID-19 Call Line Numbers at 419-251-4000 and 419-291-5355 (multilingual).

The public can also call 419-213-4161 and press 4 to leave a message with concerns about non-essential businesses, businesses not adhering to guidelines or crowds gathering.