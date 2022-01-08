Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept. updates isolation and quarantine recommendations

The guidance more closely aligns with recent changes to isolation guidelines made by the Centers for Disease Control.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department released new quarantine and isolation guidelines on Thursday that more closely align with recent changes to isolation guidelines made by the Centers for Disease Control.

They recommend staying home for 5 days once you notice symptoms or get a positive test result, regardless of vaccination status.

If you have no symptoms or have a negative test after those 5 days you can leave home again but should wear a mask around others for another 5 days.

New isolation and quarantine guidelines. This is for general populations and not in healthcare or those who live/ work in congregate settings. GOLD STANDARD: TLHCD recommends 10 days of isolation/quarantine. pic.twitter.com/YaLgdANnDb — Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (@ToledoLucasHD) January 8, 2022

For people who were exposed to someone with COVID-19, the health department recommends different actions depending on vaccination status.

For those who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over two months ago but did not get a booster - or for those who are unvaccinated – they recommend quarantining for 5 days at home and wearing a mask for 5 additional days. If you can’t quarantine it’s recommended to at least wear a mask for 10 days.

For those who were boosted or more recently got a vaccine, the health department says there is no need to quarantine but masks should be worn for 10 days around others.

Anyone exposed to someone with COVID-19 should be tested after 5 days regardless of vaccination status.

The updated guidance comes about 10 days after the CDC’s controversial decision to loosen isolation guidelines in the midst of the omicron surge.