TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says it has documents online to help large businesses keep employees healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after some factory workers are asking for plant shutdowns due to coronavirus concerns.

Gov. Mike DeWine has banned large mass gatherings for the time being, and President Donald Trump says people should avoid gathering in groups larger than ten for the next 15 days to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says they have been working with major businesses, and say if there are 50 or more people in a room you should practice social distancing of six feet or greater.

However, some industry analysts say it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads.

Fiat Chrysler and Ford are among those who have closed their European factories to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The health department's website offers ways to protect yourself and how to clean frequently-touched surfaces.

