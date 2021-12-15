Toledo leaders plan a holiday vaccine clinic to get more kids protected

The push is on to get more kids vaccinated against COVID-19 in Lucas County. A vaccine clinic is planned for this weekend, but with a little twist.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County is doing one final vaccine push ahead of the holidays.

Several Toledo organizations, including the health department, the Movement and Paramount, are hosting a holiday vaccine clinic this weekend.

"It definitely is about getting kids vaccinated," health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said. "But we've been able to--through the Movement, through other pathways--work with those underserved communities to try to get them vaccinated."

The holiday vaccine clinic isn't just for kids. Adults can get their first, second or even booster dose.

In hopes of making the little ones feel comfortable when getting a shot, and because Christmas is right around the corner, those who get vaccinated will be handed a present and get to meet Santa.

But aside from all of those incentives, Tina Butts with the Movement said having a clinic that people can walk to is the most important one.

"You know, some people don't have access to a car or gas money to go where some of these events are being held," she explained. "And a lot of them out here in this community, in the surrounding area, we know personally."

Butts said meeting the people where they are in the community and making health care accessible to everyone needs to be a priority.

"We're all about making sure that our community, no matter where you're at or what your zip code is, that you have resources."

Right now in Lucas County, more than 24% of 5 to 19-year-olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 20% is fully vaccinated.

Zgodzinski said having the Movement come on board allows for more people to trust medicine and the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's about somebody they trust. It's about getting those barriers knocked down and providing a service to make sure they can get vaccinated."

He explained the county was able to meet adults where they were out in the community when it came to getting vaccinated. Now, it's time for them to do the same with the kids.

"We were going out in the community, we were using the TARTA bus to be able to get in there and some other vehicles to go out in the community. But we've had to focus in on those peds in more of a mass setting," Zgodzinski said. "So now what we're going to have to do is go back to that other type of planning and get in those communities again."

The clinic is happening at Wayman Palmer YMCA on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There's no limit as to how many people can attend, but they do ask that you register.