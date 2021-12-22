Toledo Hospital, St. Vincent's Hospital to receive Ohio National guard troops to combat COVID surge

The Ohio Department of Health held a news conference Wednesday. Troops will also be sent to multiple Cleveland hospitals in the first wave.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo hospitals will soon receive troops from the Ohio National Guard to help manage the most recent COVID-19 surge, which experts warn will get worse as the omicron variant continues to infect people at a high rate.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a news conference Wednesday and said ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital will be included in the first wave of deployments. Multiple hospitals in Cleveland - where omicron is causing cases and hospitalizations to spike - will also receive troops.

"The deployment must be thoughtful and strategic, so we've started this in areas of the most need, which is the northern part of the state," Vanderhoff said.

Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. from the Ohio National Guard was also on the call Wednesday. He said members stationed in hospitals will undergo CPR and HIPAA training.

It was not disclosed how many troops Toledo hospitals would receive. However the National Guard said Tuesday 150 "highly trained medical personnel" and 900 non-medical personnel would be deployed across Ohio.

The first wave will be deployed Thursday.

"(For medical personnel) a lot of those skills will transfer directly over and we'll keep them in a medical capacity," Harris said. "We have to be careful with those individuals because we don't want to degrade the work that's already being done by nurses and doctors, so we're being cautious about that."

Harris said non-medically trained troops will assist with tasks like cleaning and transporting patients and food, and anything else to help ease the burden on hospital staff.

He said troops will be on duty "for an extended period of time."

Vanderhoff stressed the vast majority of people in Ohio hospitals and ICUs infected with COVID are unvaccinated. He said the best way to protect yourself against COVID, even in the face of omicron, is to get vaccinated and boosted.

"It's heartbreaking to us to see people suffer and in too many circumstances die from an illness we know is largely preventable," he said. "So many suffering and dying need not to be. There is as step they can take to prevent that. Our role is to continue to encourage them and provide them with the best information available about safety and efficacy."