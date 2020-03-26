TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department building at 635 North Erie St. is closed to the public until March 31 as two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are two others with presumptive positive tests.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski is in self quarantine out of an abundance of caution. He is asymptomatic. All staff working at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) began working virtually on Thursday. As of early Thursday afternoon, no in-person news briefing was planned by health department personnel.

A deep cleaning of the building will be performed over the weekend, health officials said. Tuberculosis Clinic appointments that are already scheduled as home visit tests will continue but new appointments cannot be scheduled until after at least April 6. All STD clinic appointments scheduled for Friday, March 27, are canceled and can be rescheduled after April 6.

The health department site for WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) is closed through Monday, March 30. All other WIC sites are open, but nearly all have changed operating hours. Health department WIC participants with appointments will be contacted regarding when they can come and have their cards loaded. All other participants should call their home WIC office if they have questions.

